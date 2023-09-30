Sad news related to one of the most prominent franchises in the industry. In this case we are talking about Shining Force.

Shining Force

We regret to report that legendary video game artist Yoshitaka Tamaki has passed away after a long battle with lung cancer, at the age of 55, on July 13, 2023. Tamaki, who was an illustrator, character designer and set writer, made significant contributions to the industry with his work on other notable games like Landstalker y Alundra.

Our condolences to all those affected by your loss. Without a doubt, Tamaki’s contributions and legacy in the gaming industry will be remembered for many years to come. Rest in peace.

