Gulnara Karimova, daughter of former Uzbek president Islam Karimov (in office from 1991 to 2016), was indicted on Thursday in Switzerland on charges of heading an international criminal organization known as “the Bureau.” According to the indictment, Karimova received large bribes from foreign companies in order to enter Uzbekistan’s telecommunications market: the money was then channeled into a series of companies and bank accounts based in Switzerland.

The news brought attention back to Karimova, who is 51 and has been in prison in Uzbekistan since 2014, but before that she had long been the country’s most famous and controversial woman.

Before being arrested in 2014, Karimova had a very eclectic life, and thanks to the protection of her father, who was the head of a very strict dictatorial regime, she became one of the most powerful people in the country. In the 1990s she worked mainly as a diplomat, acting first as advisor and then as permanent representative of Uzebekistan to the United Nations in Geneva; she collaborated with the Uzbek embassy in Moscow and then became ambassador of Uzbekistan in Spain.

In the early 2000s she was simultaneously Uzbekistan’s most famous businesswoman, pop star, stylist and diplomat. She sang with Julio Iglesias and Gerard Depardieu under the stage name Googoosha. She organized huge cultural festivals and raised a lot of money which she said went to charity. After graduating from Harvard you began teaching world economics and diplomacy at the University of Tashkent, the country’s capital.

She has designed lines of jewelry and clothing, not without controversy: in 2011 a show of garments designed by Karimova that was supposed to be held during New York Fashion Week was canceled (and then organized in a new location) after the The human rights organization Human Rights Watch had pointed out that Uzbek cotton, from which almost all of Karimova’s clothes were made, is systematically collected and woven by children forced to leave school to pick cotton in forced child labor situations.

Above all, however, according to the reconstructions that emerged from a series of diplomatic documents leaked to the press by the Wikileaks association in 2010, «it forcefully made its way into the Uzbek business world in order to earn something from all the most lucrative sectors of the village”. Among the various companies he owned were the country’s largest wireless telephone operator, Uzdunrobita, several night clubs and a cement factory.

Considered for a certain period the most suitable person to become president after Karimov’s death, in the 1910s Karimova began to accumulate accusations, including serious and formal ones, of corruption. After being involved in a series of corruption and money laundering investigations in Switzerland, Sweden and the United States, in 2014 she was placed under house arrest without trial after losing the diplomatic immunity she had previously been granted, in a context of whose father, old and increasingly weak, could no longer protect her.

Since then, information on his health and whereabouts has become very sparse. To the point that for a few days, in November 2016, she was also given up for dead: the local newspaper Centre1 wrote that she had been poisoned and quickly buried in an unmarked grave in Tashkent, but voices close to the family denied this. The following month one of Karimova’s two sons, Islam Karimov Junior, publicly asked the Uzbek authorities to give him news of her mother, who according to her was detained “without respecting even the simplest human rights that anyone deserves”. In 2017 she was sentenced to ten years in prison for fraud and money laundering by the Uzbek authorities: in 2018 the sentence was commuted to five years of house arrest, but today Karimova is in prison for allegedly violating the terms of her house arrest.

According to new charges filed in the Swiss federal criminal court, presented following an investigation that lasted more than ten years, between 2005 and 2013 Karimova was the head of a criminal organization that included dozens of individuals and more than 100 separate companies, all with seemingly legitimate business interests, that secretly worked to launder money obtained through bribery and extortion. According to reconstructions, Karimova would have received large bribes from foreign companies that wanted access to the flourishing Uzbek telecommunications sector, hiding everything thanks to the coordinated work of the “Office”.

She is formally accused of participating in a criminal organization, money laundering, accepting bribes in the role of a foreign official and falsification of documents. Investigations conducted in Switzerland have so far led to the seizure of assets totaling 780 million Swiss francs (or more than 805 million euros) including banking and real estate assets, as well as cash and valuables. The former head of a Russian telecommunications company that operated in Uzbekistan was also indicted together with her, but her name was not made public: according to the accusation he was also a key member of the criminal organization .