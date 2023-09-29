Xiaomi continues to feed its family of pulseras Smart Band with the launch now of its eighth generation. The new version of the popular device can now be purchased in Spain, although before doing so, you are probably wondering what differences it has compared to the Band 7. Don’t worry, that’s what we’re here for: we’ll clear your doubts.

Smart Band 8, an important design change

Although the famous band of Xiaomi has had small design changes over time (reducing the thickness of the tablet, rounding its corners or even enlarging its screen), we could say that with the Band 8, the firm takes an important leap in that sense. Or, well, at least, different.

And the most notable feature of this new generation is that it now allows you to use beyond the wristwith different accessories that will allow you to place it in your shoe when you do sports or even hang it around your neck with a chain as a pendant, as you can see in the cover image.

The possibility of hooking it on sports shoes is called Pebble way and ensures that it will offer detailed data on the race, even being able to evaluate the correct posture when running to

thus improve your performance.

With a 1.62 inch AMOLED screen (protected by Corning GG3 glass and a metallic texture frame), the Band is equipped with the Apollo 4 Blue Lite chipset and promises a autonomy of up to 16 days with a single charge, thanks to its 190 mAh battery. It also comes with a new fast charging function that leaves it at 100% in less than an hour.

Like its previous edition, the Band is equipped with monitoring of SpO2 and heart rate throughout the day, in addition to monitoring sleep, blood pressure and even allowing the recording and prediction of the female menstrual cycle. On a sporting level, it comes with more than 150 sport modesfor a more accurate record of your movements, and if you wonder if comes with NFC finally the answer is no, The Band 8 still lacks this module that is so in demand by many in the European market.

Its price remains contained, planting itself in the accessible ones 39,99 euros. You can now find it both in the Xiaomi official website store and on Amazon Spain – we leave you a link below.

What differences does it have with the Band 7?

As you can see, the Band 8 has many qualities that will be familiar to you from previous generations and that Xiaomi seems to have wanted to bet on a continuous team – in which also, it must be said, it is increasingly difficult to innovate if they want to maintain such an affordable price.

To 100% clear up any doubts regarding the Smart Band 7, we leave you the following table below:

Smart Band 7Smart Band 8 Screen1.62″ AMOLED1.62″ AMOLED Brightness and resolutionUp to 500 nits

490 x 192 px (326 dpi) Up to 600 nits

192 x 490 px (326 dpi) DesignBraceletBracelet

Pendant

Pebble mode (in shoe) Main metersHeart rate

blood oxygen

Sleep monitoringHeart rate

blood oxygen

Sleep control SportMore than 110 modesMore than 120 modes Battery180 mAh (up to 14 days of autonomy)190 mAh (up to 16 days of autonomy)

Fast charging (1 hour) ConnectivityBluetooth 5.2 BLEBluetooth 5.1 BLE NFC?NoNo Dimensions46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25 mm48 x 22.5 x 10.99 mm

How do you see the differences are quite little. We now have a little more brightness on the screen and a slightly higher autonomy, something that you may find interesting if you tend to use it intensively. Some more sports modes are also incorporated and, above all, the possibility of placing the meter on other parts of the body beyond the wrist, as we have already explained, with their corresponding accessories – which you will have to purchase separately, since they do not None comes in the box beyond the usual bracelet.

What do you think of the news? Are you going to make the jump to Band 8?