The Xiaomi products that are known in Spain are just the tip of the iceberg: the Asian brand has many more that you can buy and that have high-end features.

The evolution of the Xiaomi catalog in Spain is dizzying, with dozens of new products every year, many of them home electronics and truly surprising. However, what is most striking is the total absence of their laptops in the West, even though they have top features.

The good news is that, although officially the Spanish store does not sell them, you can get them on AliExpress with Shipping to Spain in just ten days, and they are really worth it because they are laptops with outstanding quality-price. One of them, the Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 15 (2023) costs less than 900 euros in all its configurations and is a good alternative to MacBooks.

When processing the order you can get a coupon of almost 50 euros from the seller, so the deal is really good if you need a laptop to work with that is powerful and ultralight.

This ultralight laptop boasts weight, a 15.6-inch screen, and enough power to make Windows 11 fly at all times.

You can configure it with up to 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 7 processor, which is added to top-notch specifications such as a 120 Hz screen, among other things that not even its best rivals in the Windows world have.

It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so as soon as you open it you can use it for free. For example, on Amazon there is a gaming model that has a similar price, but it comes without an operating system and also weighs much more than this RedmiBook.

Express shipping without customs with one drawback: the keyboard

The good news is that, as the seller clarifies on the product page, although it is shipped from China Delivery is fast and free of VAT and customs scaresa relief for all those who worry about what will happen to their purchases when entering Spain.

The pack includes several extra gifts, such as a mouse or a mousepad, but also others that are necessary for normal use of this laptop. We are talking above all about the adapter for the charger, since the plug it includes is not the European one. Also of the keyboard stickersbecause it does not have Ñ, as is usually the case with imported laptops.

Although it is obviously not the same as buying a similar laptop in Spain, it is worth doing so because for those scarce 900 euros you will not find another one with better specifications, with a screen like this and with a weight that barely exceeds a kilo.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here