The Xiaomi Redmi 12C breaks barriers with its impressive price drop. A smartphone with premium features now within reach of many more pockets.

If we know something about Xiaomi, it is that it is a master at offering quality devices at super affordable prices. And it looks like they just did it again, outdoing themselves. You want to know more? Well, pay attention, this interests you!

It is no secret that the Chinese brand has revolutionized the market with its prices and quality, and the Redmi 12C is no exception. Originally priced at 139.99 euros, you can now get it for only 97.99 euros! But what makes this mobile special? Let’s break it down.

One of the cheapest Xiaomi phones with a 6.71-inch screen, 50 megapixel camera and 5000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C: quality and savings in your hand

Let’s start with one of its strong points: the camera. His camera has always been a strong point in Xiaomi, and the Redmi 12C confirms it. with his 50 megapixel main cameraincludes a large sensor that, thanks to technology 4 in 1 pixel binningguarantees clear photographs even in low light or backlight situations.

Its night mode is responsible for offering you bright and clear images when the sun goes down, and with the modo HDRget ready to enjoy contrast and colors that will leave you speechless.

And speaking of images, nothing like enjoying your favorite content on a good screen, and the Redmi 12C knows it. With his great 6.71-inch HD+ screenoffers you an immersive visual experience, perfect for getting lost in your favorite series and movies.

Additionally, with its reading mode, it protects your eyes by reducing blue light, making marathon reading or browsing sessions much more comfortable.

High-end performance with MediaTek Helio G85

No lags or waiting. The powerful MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor promises unprecedented softness. And thanks to the memory expansion option, the device uses idle ROM space, allowing the 6 GB of RAM expandable up to 11 GBthus ensuring superior performance.

Con up to 128 GB of base storage, and the possibility of expanding it up to 1 TB With a microSD card, the Redmi 12C has more than enough space for all your files, photos, videos and favorite games. And if that doesn’t convince you, think about all the series and movies you could save for those long trips.

Battery life is essential, and with 5.000 mAh With the Redmi 12C, you won’t have to worry about running out of power at the worst moment. Imagine: 34 hours of calls, 20 hours of video playback or up to 13 hours of gaming. And if that’s not enough, it comes with a 10W charger for quick recharging.

And whether with your face or your fingerprint, the Redmi 12C offers you several unlocking options, all of them secure and instant. Because we know that quick and secure access to your data is essential in everyday life.

In short, if you are looking for a complete, quality smartphone at an incredible price, the Xiaomi Redmi 12C is your best option, especially for less than 100 euros. Don’t wait any longer and get yours before the price goes up again. Because, with these features and that price, they will fly off the shelves. Enjoy the offer!

