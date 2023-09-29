Xbox Game Pass remains one of the most important services in the gaming industry. It is not surprising, since every month it excites its members with great games and big surprises. On this occasion, subscribers can now enjoy a title that looks set to be one of the great revelations of the year.

A few weeks ago, we told you that Microsoft planned to close September with surprises for users of the service. In this way, we saw the premiere of high-profile proposals such as PAYDAY 3 and Lies of P.

Luckily, the good streak continues. We say this because on September 29, a day 1 launch arrived that surprised everyone and everyone. We are talking about COCOON, the most recent project by Jeppe Carlsen, one of the people responsible for gems like Inside and Limbo.

What is COCOON?

According to its official description, COCOON is an adventure video game that combines elements of exploration and puzzle solving. The first thing that catches your attention is its universe, set in a science fiction environment with alien aspects and biomechanical technology. Additionally, it features multiple biomes that are connected to each other and a mystery that the player must discover.

The main mechanic of this independent proposal consists of jumping between worlds through small spheres. Of course, it is of great importance to understand that system to solve the most intricate puzzles and advance in the adventure. There are also fights against final bosses, which promise to offer a unique challenge.

Jeppe Carlsen’s new project is shaping up to be one of the big surprises of the year. We say this because it received almost universal praise from specialized critics. It currently has an average score of 89 on Metacritic based on 27 reviews.

In comparison, Starfield, another of the big Xbox Game Pass releases of September, has an average rating of 86 and 84 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, respectively.

COCOON debuted with excellent ratings and is now available on Xbox Game Pass

So, subscribers of the Microsoft service are in luck and will be able to give COCOON a try at no additional cost.

But tell us, do you plan to play this proposal? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to find more information about COCOON. On the other hand, visit this page to read more news about the upcoming Xbox Game Pass releases.

