Wunderlich has created two practical bags in CORDURA TrueLock for the BMW 1200 and 1250 range, designed to house tools and accessories to keep on hand. At the same time they also perform the function of covering the “windows” of the chassis on both sides so as to further protect the driver and passenger from any splashes of water. They are placed near the center of gravity of the motorbike and are designed not to hinder the driver in standing off-road riding in any way.

Characteristics:

− Additional “lateral” space

− Supplied as a set (2 pieces)

− Maximum freedom of movement

− Quick access to the contents of the bags

− Optimal weight distribution near the center of gravity

− Closing the openings on the right and left of the frame

− Splash protection

− Secure fixing with a total of four clamps

− Non-deformable, they do not cause oscillations when driving

− Padding on external surfaces and bottom protect the frame and contents from vibrations

− Blue internal lining for greater visibility

− Water-repellent and dust-resistant zips

Technical specifications:

− Solid, abrasion-resistant, water-repellent and Teflon-coated CORDURA® TrueLock™ fabric with additional, carefully crafted inner lining

− Dimensions (Length/Width/Height) in cm: 45 x 14 x 5

− Volume in liters (approximately): 2

Price: 163.93 euros (VAT included)