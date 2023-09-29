What had you planned for Wonder Woman 3? Now we know very interesting details about the DC Comics movie.

Patty Jenkins, the director behind Wonder Woman 1984, had plans for a continuation of the iconic Amazon’s story, but these fell apart when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the direction of the newly implemented DC Studios. Although the plot for Wonder Woman 3 is being kept under wraps, new details have emerged that could shed some light on what could have been.

According to CWGST, Wonder Woman 3 would have been set in the present day of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), following Diana’s stellar performance in Justice League and cameo in The Flash. Additionally, other DC characters, including Ben Affleck’s Batman, would have made appearances in the film. So the third installment would have been very different from the first two.

Gal Gadot

What happens now with the character?

Actress Gal Gadot, who has played Wonder Woman in the DC films, had surprised everyone by stating that James Gunn and Peter Safran were planning a third Wonder Woman movie with her in the lead role. Although this statement was later refuted by trade reports, rumors persist that Gadot could return as Diana in a semi-rebooted DCU.

The mixed response and low grossing of Wonder Woman 1984, set in the ’80s, could have influenced the decision to take the heroine back to modern times and possibly include other members of the Justice League in the plot. .

But what is clear is that the plans for Wonder Woman 3 did not mix well with what they are preparing now. So it is normal that this project was cancelled. Although Patty Jenkins always had the option of adapting to James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it seems that they could not reach any agreement that would imply continuity in that project.

Would you have liked Wonder Woman 3 to go ahead? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.