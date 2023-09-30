Kodi is a very complete application with all kinds of options and the multimedia center what you need on your computer or your Smart TV if you want to have everything in the same interface. But if you want to get the most out of it, you can have a remote control for Kodi that allows you to control everything from your smartphone easily without having to use a mouse.

There are apps for practically everything and controlling Kodi is no exception. The Kore Official Remote app is free and you can install it on your mobile phone if you have an Android smartphone and you want to control everything that happens in your multimedia center.

How does it work

With the Kore Official Remote app you can use both your phone and your tabletas a remote control and you can configure it to operate the multimedia center easily and without having to use the mouse or the television remote control or any other device.

Kore Official Remote for Kodi is an application that makes it easy to control Kodi from an Android device in a simple way. You can enjoy a remote control that allows you to manage the Kodi interface virtually. In addition, you will have all the options available on a conventional remote control, such as selecting the content you want to see, or raising and lowering the volume, for example. Beyond the configuration options that the application allows you, you can use it with all the devices on which you have Kodi installed.

How to configure it

The first step to have Kodi remote control on your Smartphone is to download the Kore Official Remote for Kodi app. You can download it for free from the Google app store if you have a phone or tablet compatible with it. Download and install the app.

Once installed, you must access your Kodi to configure it so that the app can connect to the device on which you are using the multimedia center and the steps are simple and will only take us a few minutes to do…

First of all, you must select the option setting in Kodi, which is represented in the shape of a gear, on the top left side of the screen.

Once the configuration has been selected, another window will appear where you must select the option “Services”, where we will make the necessary configurations for the app to work correctly.

In this tab, we will select the “Control” and we will configure it as it appears in the following image. Remember to click “Password” and modify it.

Once Kodi is configured, we will open the app on our mobile phone and follow the steps indicated on the screen. It will ask us to fill out a series of data that will have to be ccomplete with our connection informationsuch as the IP and port we are using.

All you have to do is click on the button “Proof” and wait for the connection to be made to start enjoying our virtual remote control.