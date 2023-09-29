Ever since the interesting one was introduced Witchfirea spark went off in me because as a lover of first-person shooters, especially the DOOM saga, where the last two chapters reboot they rightfully entered my personal list among the most stimulating and satisfying FPS I’ve ever played in recent yearsI expected a lot from this new title. DOOM e DOOM Eternal they have had a significant impact on the gaming market (and myself) and I would love it if they ended up in some manual related to how to create a rather perfect game design. But we are not here to talk about DOOM Eternal or souls-like, a genre created by the illustrious Hidetaka Miyazaki, who from Demon’s Souls made his way to that masterpiece we call Elden Ring. In short, from the creators of works such as The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Painkiller e BulletstormWitchfire initially presents itself as a first-person shooter, but don’t be fooled by a quick glance, since the title developed by The Astronauts has several mechanics inherited from souls-likes and also from the genre belonging to the rogue-like. Although it is still in Early Access, and therefore the final release has yet to be published on the market, will Witchfire have managed to conquer us for the moment? Find out together in this proven one.

Witchfire: Witches against the Church

In Witchfire the plot is not particularly elaborate and is only useful as a mere pretext for what is the entire gaming experience. Through a film, we learn about the battle of Witches against the Church in a violent clash that could change the fate of the entire world. Among other things, for example, in the Middle Ages there were several tales in which witches were persecuted by some hunters, and in fact in Witchfire we will play the role of one of them. In short, as already mentioned, the story only serves as a background for the actual gaming experience. As soon as we have seen the opening film, the work teleports us in an initially very unknown place and after a few minutes I struggled to orient myself and then discover which in reality the latter is nothing other than the main Hub of the game. Here the player will be able to explore the surrounding area to be able to equip himself and go against the enemies who will be waiting for him. In addition to a fairly quick and exhaustive tutorial, there will be the possibility, for example, of insert skill points to improve our statistics. Everything seemed really close to souls-like, where for example we will be able to improve our hunter’s life points, stamina and, obviously, also some new options such as the speed to execute spells and luck, which will be very important in our gaming sessions.

In addition to improving the character’s statistics, there will be the possibility of equipping various objects directly in our inventory, option strictly limited only to the game HUB and we will not be allowed to do it in any way during fights. Going directly towards the end of the place just mentioned, we will find ourselves in front of a mirror which will allow us to carry out research. The latter will serve exclusively to improve our arsenal or acquire magic, which will give us a big advantage against the various hordes of enemies but, unfortunately, I can’t say that the first hours of the game were very pleasant because from the first minutes the title forces the player to grind heavily to acquire the other guns. I would have preferred a much more fun system such as the possibility of finding them on the map or some trick to avoid turning Witchfire into a “grinding simulator”. Let’s say one of the big flaws of the production lies precisely in this and I don’t understand why this factor is already present in the first hours of the game. I would have expected maybe something similar towards the end-game: even productions like Remnant II they have a similar system, but the license plate title Gunfire Games it stands out precisely because it is a secondary component and for those who want to dissect the contents 100% without forcing the gameplay.

Witchfire: un gameplay solido ma…

After spending a few words on excessive grinding and the game hub, here is the player may decide to go on shipments, i.e. the main content of Witchfire, with each shipment that presents maps with different peculiarities. Once the user has chosen the destination you will find yourself faced with several things to do. Being also a title with a rogue-like nature, I have to be honest: the developer could have introduced mechanics that further referred to that genre, as for example happens in Returnalthe work of Housemarqueavailable on PS5 and PC, which has found popularity among gamers precisely for its rogue-like essence that is never banal and changes in every run. Unfortunately in Witchfire this doesn’t happen except for a few elements such as the positioning of enemies, ammunition and other little stuff. As I had already said in the previous paragraph, the first hours in Witchfire literally seemed like hell to me because we are only equipped with a revolver that does a certain amount of damage, but which does not allow us to continue further. Indeed, the first runs are clearly designed to level up in order to carry out research at the game HUB. So, if you want to face enemies with a respectable arsenal you will necessarily have to grind if you want to overcome obstacles on your journey.

Speaking purely about gameplay instead, the FPS it convinced me in several aspects, such as the shooting. In fact, the shooter is very pleasant to play with its different mechanics that hark back to the last two reboot chapters of DOOM, with a very frenetic and never banal gunplay and with a decidedly large and varied arsenal, between rifles, machine guns, shotguns and so on and so forth. Some game mechanics are pretty spot on, such as the ability to perform dashes, slides and jumps, which enrich the gaming offer that Witchfire offers. In short, everything would seem phenomenal if it weren’t for the fact that the work has a flaw that negatively affects the additions just mentioned, or rather does so on several occasions: let’s talk about the stamina system. Well yes, as happens in souls-like games, every specific action that the player performs will remove stamina. But why is this a flaw, you might be wondering? The answer is simple, because it largely ruins everything good the first-person shooter has, although all in all it only partially affects the playability. Let’s say that right now in Witchfire you are facing several enemies and have run out of stamina, this will prevent you not only from running but from carrying out any action, except the most basic ones like walking normally or shooting enemies, however, exposing you to enemy attacks without being able to defend yourself or avoid blows. This element just mentioned represents everything something quite frustrating and I never expected to find such a flaw. It would have been wise to leave the souls-like mechanics only as regards character leveling and statistics and not let it influence the gameplay side, hoping that, being an Early Access, something can be done before the final publication.

Witchfire: very good level design

Speaking instead of everything that surrounds the map in Witchfire, I must say that I was satisfied with the map, in which even the ammunition crates and more are highlighted. In fact, there will be some points where some enemies will group together and by taking them all out we will be able to interact with a crystal. The latter allows the player to create builds such as increased damage, spell improvements and the possibility that with each death the points obtained to enhance our statics are not taken away from us as happens exactly in souls-like. Another particularly appreciated innovation is linked to the objects that we will find in front of our path and which will give us various advantages, but we must be careful because they are cursed and the probability that they will not harm you depends on each of them, but in any case thanks to warnings you will be able to collect one by taking risks or paying with your points obtained by killing the various enemies. In addition to this, during the run some very interesting events will appear on the map which will be very difficult to complete, but at the same time they certainly represent a good level of challenge.

Among other things, the various portals capable of taking us back to our main HUB and saving us from an atrocious death are scattered throughout the map, allowing us to save our points and then spend them, significantly aiding our progression. In short, from this point of view I have nothing to object to, with the maps they are presented in a rather simple and intuitive way. Since we tested the game on a PC with a video card GeForce RTX 4070 and an Intel Core I5-13600K processor, we can provide you with a technical analysis on the current state of affairs. Well, Witchfire runs beautifully on this PC configuration thanks also to Nvidia technology, i.e. the DLSS Frame Generator. However, on the one hand the frame rate is remarkably high, with the experience in 2K tops and 144 frames per secondon the other hand, various problems have arisen with this technology and this is not exactly a good thing, especially if the marketing campaign highlights Nvidia’s Frame Generator. Fortunately, the developers are working to release a patch as soon as possible and perhaps, at the time of writing this piece the situation may have already been completely resolved.

Sviluppatore: The Astronauts

Publisher: The Astronauts

Platforms: PC

Witchfire is a pleasant first-person shooter with some rather interesting mechanics, with a gunplay that leaves a lot of satisfaction for the player and with a high customization option. The arsenal supplied is very varied and offers a good level design from certain points of view, where there are also some very interesting random events. It’s a shame that to negatively influence the gameplay itself we find souls-like mechanics which represent a significant impediment and which generate a lot of frustration, excessive grinding right from the first hours of the game. Graphically, although it is very good, we found many imperfections, as well as several problems encountered when activating the DLSS Frame Generator. In short, it is a good FPS that can improve being in Early Access, but several design choices ruin what could have been one of the most interesting shooters of this period. Let’s wait for the game to come out of Early Access to see if the developer will be able to reserve some more surprises for us!