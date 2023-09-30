The movie Wish seems to be attracting attention, since its trailer has surpassed Disney’s most successful movie, Frozen 2.

Disney fans are looking forward to their next animated adventure, and the trailer for Wish has given them even more reasons to get excited. This preview has become the most viewed trailer for the animation studio since the launch of the Frozen 2 trailers in 2019. With 66.5 million views on online platforms, it has captured the hearts of viewers and generated a unprecedented anticipation.

This achievement is a testament to the lasting impact Disney has on entertainment culture and how it continues to capture the imagination of audiences around the world. But we’ll have to wait to see if that translates into ticket sales.

Disney’s wish comes true.

The fact that Wish has surpassed the trailer for Frozen 2, which was released in April, by almost 20 million views, demonstrates the powerful appeal of this new story. Additionally, it has also quickly become the most viewed Disney trailer on TikTok to date, highlighting its influence on the social media platforms. It could also mean that people are more hooked on their cell phones than in 2019 when Elsa and Ana’s second adventure was released. Although that is another topic…

The conversation on social media has been full of praise for Wish, as fans and viewers have expressed their excitement for the original story, music, lovable characters, and intriguing villain that promises to captivate audiences. Especially the little goat who in the original version will be voiced by Alan Tudyk.

What is it about?

Wish is Disney Animation’s 62nd release and arrives at a special time as the studio celebrates its centennial. The film draws inspiration from the early days of Disney to tell the story of wishing upon a star, a tradition that has been part of the magic of Disney since its inception.

The film is a musical comedy that will be released in theaters on November 22. The plot follows Asha, an idealistic 17-year-old girl, who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force, a small ball of limitless energy called Star. This puts her in direct conflict with the ruler of her kingdom, the Magnificent King, who considers that he is the only person who can grant or accumulate wishes.

Wishes from Disney

The voice cast includes talented actors such as Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, and others who will bring to life the beloved characters of this exciting adventure.

The voice cast includes talented actors such as Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, and others who will bring to life the beloved characters of this exciting adventure.