The planned five-month expedition, scheduled to launch in April 2024, aims to travel the entire length of the Amazon River, using modern river mapping satellite technology to scientifically prove that the Amazon is not only the world’s largest river, but the longest.

The Amazon River is not a single stretch of water, but rather part of a larger “river system” that extends over much of northern South America. It is no different from the branches of a tree, as its network includes multiple sources and tributaries.

The disagreement over the length of time stems largely from the question of where the Amazon begins. While Encyclopedia Britannica and others have traditionally measured the river as beginning at the headwaters of the Apurimac River, in southern Peru.

American explorer James Roque Contos says he has discovered a more distant source of the river – the Mantaro River. River, in northern Peru.

CNN quoted the American explorer as saying, “I was aware that the farthest source of the Amazon River was considered the Apurimac River, but when I was collecting all the information – maps, hydrographic charts, etc. – in preparation for my trip to Peru, I realized that there seemed to be Another river.

Kontos also verified this information using topographic maps, satellite images, and GPS measurements while kayaking there, for which he published a paper in 2014.

“The discovery of the new source adds 77 kilometers (48 miles) to the length of the Amazon compared to the previously investigated source,” he says.

For his part, Yuri Sanada, who also heads the audiovisual production company Aventuras Produsuís, says that Kontos’s findings provide the expedition team with “an excuse to be there,” explaining that while mapping the river is its ostensible goal, the expedition has bigger goals: In fully documenting and highlighting globally the rich biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest region – and the need for the global community to work together to help conserve it.

Mission path

The expedition’s planned 7,000-kilometre (4,350-mile) route will follow the course of the Amazon River through Peru, Colombia and Brazil, starting at its newly claimed source at Mantaro, deep in the Peruvian Andes.

The white waters of Mantaro will be navigated on a rafting expedition led by Kontos. Once the Mantaro River meets the Eni River, the longest part of the journey will begin on three specially designed solar-powered and pedal-powered boats that will follow the remainder of the Amazon River to the Atlantic Ocean, on the Brazilian coast.

In early 2025, there will be a secondary expedition starting at the Apurimac River in Peru, the traditionally accepted source of the Amazon River, which will allow a second set of measurements to be made, Sanada says. It is said that this part will be accompanied by French explorer Céline Cousteau (granddaughter of the famous oceanographer Jacques Cousteau) via horseback riding along the banks of the river.

Sanada currently oversees a team of about 50 project collaborators from across the Americas and Europe.

The expedition has already secured some prestigious partnerships: support from the Explorers Club, an IMAX deal to produce a related film, and an assignment to produce a new map of the Amazon River for Harvard University.

If the expedition is successful, it could be repeated on the Nile River, confirms Yuri Sanada, who realizes that the dispute may never be resolved.