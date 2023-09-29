SPY×FAMILY is one of the most popular modern anime and without a doubt something that has helped make its reach broad is its availability around the world in a wide variety of languages. Now that Season 2 already has a world premiere date, it makes us wonder: will it have Spanish dubbing or only subtitles at its premiere?

Days ago it was confirmed that the new episodes of the popular anime SPY×FAMILY would premiere on October 7 in Japan and today it was announced that its launch will be simultaneous in Mexico, Latin America and almost the entire world. It is normal that since it is a Japanese product, it is initially available in Japanese (with subtitles) and later Spanish dubbing is added.

SPY×FAMILY Season 2 will debut in Latin Spanish

As expected, Season 2 will be localized for Mexico and Latin America, which means that the anime will be available in neutral Spanish. This will be reflected not only in the subtitle options, but also in dubbing and the best of all is that these options will be available on the premiere days.

Precisely, Crunchyroll confirmed that in addition to Japanese, Season 2 of SPY×FAMILY will debut with subtitles and dubbing in Castilian and Latin Spanish, English, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Russian and Arabic. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll did not share the trailer for Season 2 in Latin Spanish.

The bad news for other territories is that support for the languages ​​of these regions will arrive later.

Anya is ready for more adventures in SPY×FAMILY Season 2

What language options will you watch SPY×FAMILY Season 2 with? Tell us in the comments.

