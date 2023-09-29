The 2021 PlayStation Showcase opened with the reveal of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, a project that excited many gamers. Unfortunately, the outlook does not look good for the game, especially after the serious crisis of Embracer Group, the company that has it in its hands.

It is even said that the title is at risk of being canceled and, now more than ever, players believe in this possibility. This is because PlayStation and Sony quietly removed social media posts and trailers related to the game for some reason. Thus, many think that the remake will be canceled and will never arrive.

Players who are aware of the project noticed something alarming: official posts about the remake on social media disappeared along with the reveal trailer on YouTube. This discovery disappointed many fans, who now fear the worst for the project.

For years we have known that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has had a complicated development. It has gone through a change of studio and could currently be in crisis due to all the internal problems at Embracer Group, which is undergoing a major restructuring process.

For many, the disappearance of its few traces is a bad sign, as it would indicate that the project is close to being canceled. However, the reality is that for now nothing is confirmed.

Neither Embracer Group nor PlayStation have explained what is happening with the remake, so it will be best to wait for an official statement on the matter. Several sources assured that, due to development problems, the game was planned for 2025; However, now everything is in doubt.

If plans have not changed, the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in development for PlayStation 5. Look for more news about the title at this link.

