At first glance, they may seem like two very different video game genres, but it wouldn’t be a lie to say that RPGs and visual novels are more similar than one might think. In my experience, I have always greatly enjoyed the titles of these genres and I have met many other players with similar tastes.

Personally, I had never stopped to think before why fans of one of these genres tend to enjoy the other so much. But, after thinking about it a little, I think the answer is quite simple. Both genres usually focus on complex narration, character development, contain an extensive number of hours of content and usually include an excellent musical section.. Therefore, it is no mystery that, in general, players who look for these aspects in what they play are so attracted to both types of video games.

It’s more, It is very common to find RPG games that introduce elements and mechanics typical of visual novels., see examples like Fire Emblem, Persona, Tales Of, The World Ends With You, etc. This, in my opinion, is easily explainable, since they are an entertaining and efficient method of exploring characters and further expanding the plot. Thus, the player is made to feel more immersed in the events that take place.

Emphasizing what was previously said, it is also true that this “combination” is found especially in RPGs of Japanese origin and anime aesthetics, which could serve as another reason to explain this overlap. After all, RPG video games and visual novels are the variety that are clearly most frequently adapted to anime or manga.

And you? What do you think of both genres of video games?