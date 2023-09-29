loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin really needs Wagner. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen on Friday meeting with one of the most senior former commanders of the Wagner mercenary group, Andrei Troshev, and discussing how best to use “volunteer units” in the Ukraine war.

The meeting showed that President Putin still needed Wagner, who was known to be brave and capable in his efforts to fight in Ukraine.

Why does Putin still need Wagner in the Ukraine war?

Here are 4 reasons why President Putin needs Wagner in the war in Ukraine.

1. Wagner Became the Most Powerful Mercenary in the World



Photo/Reuters

Wagner, one of the world’s most formidable mercenary groups, was founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, former special forces officers in Russia’s GRU military intelligence.

Serving as a private army, Wagner allowed Russia to dabble in war in countries including Syria, Libya and Mali undeniably. Opponents such as the United States call Wagner a brutal criminal group that pillages African countries and sentences those who oppose it to death.

Wagner also fought in Ukraine and captured the city of Bakhmut in May after the bloodiest fighting of the war. After the fall of Bakhmut, Wagner’s fighters were withdrawn from the front.

2. Selecting Tens of Thousands of Mercenaries



Photo/Reuters

At its peak, Wagner had tens of thousands of men – at least 50,000 prisoners were offered freedom if they survived fighting in Ukraine – and tens of thousands of Russian volunteers, including many former special forces troops.

The salaries are high and Prigozhin says the command structure is responsible and does not have the bureaucracy of the Russian army.

But Prigozhin, furious at what he called the stupidity and incompetence of the Russian military brass, took control of military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov and then marched on Moscow in an uprising on June 23-24.