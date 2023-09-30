Harrison Ford still doesn’t feel particularly fond of the legendary Star Wars character he played years ago.

Han Solo in one of the scenes from The Empire Strikes Back

In the large cast of actors who participated in the first Star Wars films, it is often mentioned that Alec Guinnessthe veteran actor who played the Jedi master Obi-Wan, came to regret having been part of these films and even admitted how tremendously difficult it was for him to work with the script and the dialogues of his character in episode IV of the galactic franchise. .

Alec Guinness was never a big Star Wars fan, but His opinion on it was not as harsh as it is believed, in fact, he stated that A New Hope was “astonishing as a spectacle and technically brilliant.” This change of opinion is something that has not happened with Harrison Ford, who even today continues to hate the mythical character of Han Solo that he himself played in the most important films of the saga.

Harrison Ford still hasn’t changed his opinion on Han Solo

The actor, who does not hesitate to constantly express how much he prefers the also legendary Indiana Jones, considered that Han Solo was an excessively flat character during the classic trilogy.

“He has no mother, he has no father, he has no future. He has no responsibilities in history at this moment,” Ford declared in an interview. In fact, there were many times that the actor said that killing Han Solo during the classic trilogy It would have been great to make the plot more interesting, something that screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan came to agree with. In contrast, George Lucas never heeded this suggestion, which explains the decision to freeze Han Solo in carbonite instead of killing him in the final stretch of The Empire Strikes Back.

Ironically, this character is still one of those that has given Ford the most fame and recognition, who had already participated in works as interesting as American Graffiti, George Lucas’ most notable film before creating Star Wars. Ford also had a major role in The Force Awakens, becoming an improvised tutor for Rey in their quest to find Luke Skywalker.

Although we did not know much about Han Solo and his past during the first 3 films of the saga, the character’s enormous charisma quickly positioned him as one of the fan favorites. The smuggler even had his own film in 2018, the somewhat forgotten Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, with Alden Ehrenreich replacing Ford to play a young and inexperienced Han.

