The character of Flash Gordon should have a movie today that lives up to the legacy of his story.

The film industry is full of classic gems that deserve a new chance on the big screen, and Flash Gordon, Mike Hodges’ iconic 1980 film, is definitely in that select group. This sci-fi adventure film has left a mark on pop culture, and here are some reasons why it deserves a cinematic reboot that could surprise and excite both fans of the original and new audiences.

Potential for a visual update.

Despite its cult status, the original film has aged a bit poorly in terms of special effects and production. A reboot could take advantage of current film technologies to deliver a surprising and exciting visual experience that immerses audiences in the Flash Gordon universe created by Alex Raymond in a way never seen before.

Flash Gordon in 1980

The plot is a classic science fiction story that combines elements of adventure, romance and fight against oppression. That is, it is a timeless narrative.

Flash Gordon, Dale Arden, Ming the Relentless and other characters have a charismatic appeal that has endured over the years. A well-crafted reboot could further develop these characters and their complex relationships, adding depth to the story and allowing audiences to connect on a deeper level.

Exploration of current topics.

The original film tackled themes such as oppression and fighting a tyrant. A reboot could update these themes to reflect contemporary issues. Such as the environment or Artificial Intelligence. Since being science fiction everything fits.

Additionally, the original film was notable for its iconic soundtrack created by Queen. A reboot could collaborate with current musicians and composers to create equally impactful and memorable music that further elevates the cinematic experience. Although it is clear that they would have a complicated task.

Possibility of expanding the Universe.

A highly successful reboot could explore the Flash Gordon universe in greater depth, introducing new worlds, alien races, and challenges. This could lead to the creation of a larger, more expansive franchise just like Star Wars or Marvel Studios.

Not forgetting that the original film had some production disputes and budget and post-production problems. A reboot could deliver a more satisfying vision that properly honors Flash Gordon’s legacy.

Flash Gordon

In short, it is a film property with rich potential that deserves to be revitalized to find a new audience. A cleverly executed reboot, one that takes advantage of current cinematic capabilities while respecting the classic story and characters, could become a new milestone in the history of science fiction and adventure cinema.

Would you like to see a Flash Gordon reboot? Leave us your comments. Also, in this link you can find the reasons why a Conan reboot is a good idea.