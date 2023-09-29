On Sunday 1 October around 5 thousand people will meet at the Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan (the old Palalido) to meditate with Sadhguru, an Indian Hindu mystic with a passion for motorcycles and millions of followers around the world, including some Hollywood celebrities such as Will Smith. On the page where you can purchase the few remaining tickets, whose prices ranged from 105 to 900 euros, we read that the event “aims to bring the transformative power of meditation and yoga to the heart of Italy”.

Sadhguru is one of the most popular contemporary Indian gurus, especially in the West, where he has a large following on social networks and frequently organizes well-attended events that contribute to maintaining his enormous and very rich Isha Foundation, which has offices scattered around the world. The fact that he has such a carefully constructed image and that he is the head of a kind of commercial empire has attracted various criticisms over time, from those who consider these characteristics incompatible with the role of mystical guru. Tulasi Srinivas, professor of anthropology and religions at Emerson College, defined Sadhguru as “a neoliberal guru for neoliberal times”, explaining that with his philosophical framework he actually managed to overcome the contrast between asceticism and materialism.

Jagadish Vasudev, today known as Sadhguru, meaning “ignorant guru”, was born in Mysore, southeast India, the youngest of four brothers. His father was an ophthalmologist and did not give him a spiritual education. After graduating in English literature he began to travel around India on a motorcycle and founded a building construction company with a friend of his. In the many interviews he gave, including an almost three-hour long one with the famous podcast host Joe Rogan, Sadhguru says he always behaved a little differently from others, especially when he was little, because “he felt he absolutely didn’t know nothing, while those around him seemed to know everything.”

In a 2009 Ted Talk he explained that he had his first real mystical experience at 25. In 1982 he climbed a hill near Mysore on his motorbike and while he was sitting on a stone he had a revelation: «for the first time I didn’t know what I was and what wasn’t me, suddenly I was everywhere, the rock on which I was sitting, the air and the atmosphere around me, I had exploded in everything. When I came out of that state I thought ten or fifteen minutes had passed, but more than four hours had passed.” Vasudev said that initially he was very skeptical, but that experience in which time and space seemed to play no role in his reality became more frequent. He once claims to have spent 13 days sitting and meditating, but in his perception not even an hour had passed.

Shortly thereafter he decided to abandon his business and dedicate himself to travel and meditation, and after a year he began teaching yoga for free and making himself known throughout India and abroad. In 1992 he founded the Isha Foundation, an officially non-profit organization that focuses on the “well-being of the individual” through many activities, including paid yoga retreats that can take place in one of 300 centers around the world. The main one is an asrama, as meditation places are called in the Indian tradition, which extends for 60 hectares near Mount Velliangiri, in southern India. In 1997 his wife Vijikumar, with whom he had had a daughter, died: Vasudev claimed that it was Mahasamadhi, that is, a last great meditation in which the person voluntarily abandons their body to merge with the divine and achieve omnipresence. An investigation was opened for this episode years later, but the case was closed.

Sadhguru’s popularity has grown greatly over the years also thanks to the publication of dozens of books on meditation and yoga including the bestseller, the Isha Foundation – which in 2021 had a turnover close to 30 million dollars – is managed by 5,600 people full time, almost all volunteers, and over 16 million part-time volunteers. The foundation also manages Sadhguru’s personal accounts, followed by millions of people, and takes care of his public image with events around the world and interviews conducted by very different personalities, from Trevor Noah to Mike Tyson. He has been invited to speak at events of major international companies and organizations, including the United Nations, Google, Microsoft India, the World Bank and three times at the World Economic Forum.

Over the years, Sadhguru has supported ideas considered pseudoscientific and has been at the center of several controversies, but he is appreciated by many celebrities, not only Indian but also American ones such as Matthew McConaughey, Will Smith, SZA. Although he has never expressed himself explicitly in favor of a political party, arguing that positioning himself clearly on one point of the political spectrum is equivalent to the “destruction of democracy and a return to feudalism”, he is seen as close to the current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindu nationalist and right-wing.

In 2017, Sadhguru received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award from the Indian government and the same year Modi, who was already prime minister, inaugurated a 34-metre steel statue of Adiyogi Shiva at the headquarters of the Isha Foundation, one of the main deities of Hinduism, recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the tallest bust in the world.

Despite being accused by some activist groups of having built his asrama in a protected forest, in recent years Sadhguru has moved closer to the environmental cause and in 2022 created the #SaveSoil movement, which aims to to raise public and political awareness of desertification and to make soil regeneration a priority. In this context he set off on a motorcycle trip that lasted 100 days and 30 thousand kilometers long, in which he met many celebrities, environmentalists, politicians and influencers, including the American YouTuber Logan Paul.