The White House warns of a government shutdown.

WASHINGTON – The White House has started a countdown to a possible shutdown of the United States (US) federal government.

A US government shutdown is possible on October 1 if Congress fails to approve a new budget.

“14 hours until extreme House Republicans shut down the government. It’s time for them to comply with the bipartisan budget deal that two-thirds of them agreed to months ago and keep the government open,” said the White House at X on Saturday (30/9/2023) .

The rest of the time is updated on the White House account every hour with new X posts.

The US Congress is seeking to fund the federal government before the end of this week to avoid a government shutdown.

The House of Representatives’ proposal funds the government until October 31. Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have proposed short-term government funding bills designed to buy time to resume negotiations on a full budget.

However, the view of all parties regarding this matter is that the government budget must cover a very varied range of matters, so that it is unlikely that every bill will be implemented.

If funding legislation is not passed by October 1, federal agencies will be forced to halt all non-essential work and not send paychecks until the shutdown ends.

