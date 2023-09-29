In the business world, there is a concept known as an “elevator pitch,” which is a concise and engaging presentation of a project that can be communicated in the short amount of time it takes for an elevator to reach its destination. Recently, the developers of Bad Vices Games they provided us with the demo of their latest game, While We Wait Here, which perfectly embodies this principle of absolute synthesis. Our brief encounter with the game only lasted a handful of minutes, but in that short period of time we were able to appreciate its wealth of content, as well as recognize its considerable potential.

What We Do While We Wait Here

While We Wait Here presents itself on Steam with the label of simulation game, but some have also described it as a survival-horror. Its definition is fluid, as it encompasses multiple aspects without limiting itself to a specific category. On a purely superficial level, the game may seem like just another title where the players run a run-down diner, cooking burgers and taking care of customers. However, it is immediately clear that what lies beneath the surface is much more complex and detailed. The diner itself is disturbing in itself. The walls are cracked, most of the tables are empty and the owner couple are planning to close the place and move elsewhere, perhaps in search of better living conditions. Gradually, a subtle series of events begins to pile up, generating a feeling of growing discomfort. The first alarm bell rings when a suburban starlet, Mandy, appears. The woman stops to have a chat and have a bite to eat, at first glance everything seems normal, if it weren’t for a disturbing detail: the lenses of her glasses are completely shattered and she doesn’t seem to be upset by it.

The strangeness of the events progresses steadily, until scientific technicians intent on photographing appear almost by magic in the diner. the scene of a crime not better specified. Meanwhile, customers continue to order and consume their meals as if nothing out of the ordinary is happening. Indeed, it seems that people are simultaneously aware and unaware of the events that surround them, almost as if the experience of the moment was suspended in time and memory.

A story changes shape based on how it is told

The genre of the game is fluid, the identity of the protagonist is fluid. The demo unfolds from the point of view of one of the diner managershowever it happened that the roles and perspectives were reversed, what has remained constant is the need to serve its customers and lend them an ear when they need to vent their opinions. The game system therefore involves delivering cans of beer and dedicating time to the hot plate, however the fulcrum of the good operator lies not so much in the production of food, but in the ability to interact with your customers and friends. For every action there is a reaction, the consequences can be chaotic and unpredictable, but each effect helps to provide additional details to unravel the mystery that cloaks the place and the lost souls that orbit around it. From what little we have seen, the plot is unlikely to lead to a sugary happy ending, but life is not just roses and flowers and sometimes it proves necessary to accept even those horrors that are part of everyday life.

Horror also accompanies While We Wait Here. Its graphic style and the context in which it appears recall Happy’s Humble Burger Farm, a scary game which, behind its grotesque tones, contains themes linked to the pursuit of self-determination. Rather than focusing on actual fear, Bad Vices Games preferred to bet on that state of psychological disturbance that forces players to deal with very earthly problems and close, which forces us to face those unsaid that society prefers to marginalize. The bizarre and uncomfortable themes have been translated into an artistic direction which, in all likelihood, also responds to the very pragmatic need to economise. We have already met the team of developers on the occasion of Ravenous Devils and is mainly composed of two components – Eleonora Vecchi and Cristian Gambadori. With a relatively limited amount of resources and energy, sipping and making the most of every factor proves essential to achieving one’s goals. Optimize what you have without getting lost in disproportionate and out-of-scale ambitions, in short.

Life out of darkness

Knowing that they cannot compete with the technical solutions of powerful videogame corporations, the dynamic duo has focused everything on the definition of a style that will hopefully survive the passage of time, proving to be an evergreen with timeless traits. The conditions are good, if only because the crude graphics sector does nothing else blur the boundaries between the technical defect and the conscious choice, further emphasizing the ambiguities that cloak the entire title. Are we sure Mandy’s glasses are really broken? Isn’t it simply the paucity of the texture that plays tricks on you? The answer to similar questions is not really important, what is important is the sense of bewilderment imposed by similar doubts and that to quell these unknowns it is necessary to replay the restorative adventure to the bitter end.

Mentre While We Wait Here it may seem like a modest-sized work, its impact actually promises to be profound and powerful. It challenges and subverts players’ expectations in order to drag them in a discreetly violent way into unexpected places that many would prefer to keep away. The gameplay is anything but revolutionaryhowever, it is enough to support a plot that hints at wanting to introduce profound reflections on the human nature of the characters told and, consequently, of the gamers who deal with them.

Platforms: PC

Sviluppatore: Bad Vices Games

Publisher: Bad Vices Games

Release date: 2024

The demo we had access to is short, lasting only a few minutes, but this brief taste was made the most of. We played and replayed the entire experience in the hope of understanding the extent to which our choices could influence the evolution of the game world. While We Wait Here seems to want to involve the player in a thriller with grotesque tones, chaining him in a story to be explored in depth and relived multiple times. We are eager to keep an eye on the evolution of the title and look forward to continuing our search for the mysteries surrounding this seemingly peaceful “diner of horrors”. The ability of this title to involve the player through choices and to bring out a world full of secrets fascinates us as only a David Lynch film could do.