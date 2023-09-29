After Ravenous Devilswhich won a nomination as Italian game of the year, Bad Vices Games come back with a While We Wait HereiHis new horror video game ready to land on PC next year.

Developer: / Publisher: Bad Vices Games / Bad Vices Games Prezzo: ND Location: Absent Multiplayer: Absent GO: 18 Available on: PC Release date: 2024

How many of you have ever been to a diner? And how many of you have been to Texas? Now, the US state has very little to do with While We Wait Here, but anyone who has ever been to any motorway service station – perhaps between Aosta and Turin – knows very well what they might find. People not inclined to talk, others bored, with their heads bowed over the newspaper and someone blowing on the hot tea they just ordered. I am part of that category of people who, once they enter a truck stop, know what to order. A coffee, a croissant and a glass of water. Natural, of course. And no, no carbonated drinks. The line is still the line.

With While We Wait Here, the new video game from Bad Vices Games, there’s no room to stay perfect and toned. In reality, in Nora and Cliff’s diner, the two protagonists of these events who could in some way recall the cruel Pervival and Hildred (so much so as to inspire The Kindeman Remedy), there’s no time for pleasantries. And unlike Victorian London, the context used for the story of Ravenous Devilsthe new video game from the Italian team seems to follow another path.

THE EVOLUTION OF BAD VICES GAMES

During my testwhich lasted a total of half an hourI immediately noticed some very common elements with Ravenous Devils. Seeing, in this sense, a place where to eat and drink reminded me of the dismemberments and the pies of – human – meat cooked by the sweet Hildred for the hungry customers, who were in turn killed by Percival to obtain the latest fashion clothes, sewn often every eventuality. If this isn’t flavor for business, I actually don’t know what is. Over the course of this year and a half, however, the Italian team has worked to arrive at structuring a video game that could actually have its say, leaving behind a work that is already in the history of Cristian Gambadori and Eleonora Vecchi, those who compose, for precisely, Bad Vices Games.

In this sense, the demo I tried – now available on Steam as you read this preview – it was both deceptive and very eloquent. Let me be clear, I didn’t find a dagger blade in my heart, but this time I went back to serving someone without killing them. And in first person, precisely to guarantee that greater sense of involvement than in the past. Even if it was not possible to delve into the game plot and, in general, what could happen in the future, While We Wait Here represents a clear turning point for the local development studio.

A NEW GAME ARCHITECTURE THAT MIGHT SURPRISE

Having abandoned the management system, a very different play structure opens up, which is at the same time connected to the narrative. Within the work, in fact, the player will be able to respond directly to the questions and statements of the local customers, who will constantly need something, and who will need to be followed. The dialogues I read were mature and well written: this suggests that the team tried to replicate the changes in the human soul as best they could. Customers, in fact, are different from each other and demand all possible intentions, but above all the right answer, since the consequences could be uncontrollable.

THE EXCELLENT PREMISES OF WHILE WE WAIT HERE

As I mentioned before, the work allows you to cook and serve customers while experiencing a story that changes both the surrounding environment and the attitude of the main protagonists. Nora and Cliff dream of a different and happier world, capable of both helping them in any situation, and doing good for those seeking help.

MANY DIFFERENT SITUATIONS BETWEEN THEM THAT COULD MAKE A DIFFERENCE

While We Wait Here, by ingeniously proposing a playful structure that appears well implemented, puts down in black and white what it will essentially be: a one-and-done adventure, divergent from any other previously published. The world is now destined to disappear and change into endless madness, and anyone who enters the diner, located on a long street that leads to real cities and counties, he could face the unknown or even be part of it. After a burger and meat piled everywhere, I made a cheeseburger that sold instantly. Meanwhile, I took a grumpy customer’s plate and washed it, putting it back in its place.



Both Cliff and Nora dream of a life different from the one they have achieved so far, far from rumors and habits. The team, therefore, initially made people believe that While We Wait Here was exactly this, and instead it proved to be an even more fascinating and curious video game, with a lot of personality and a lot to reflect on. Bad Vices Gamesto about, it does not betray at all the philosophy that made it famous. And although the duration of the demo was not at all exciting, the initial basis of the production seems really vivid and well proposed, designed to offer an experience full of sensations and fear, with terror in every corner.

A NEW HORROR VIDEO GAME FROM THE RAVENOUS DEVILS TEAM

And it is also on this that the Italian team, now accustomed to certain stories, was not intimidated, getting up and paying the bill without any fear, and then disappearing into the ether like any Bilbo Baggins, with the only difference that that jewel it remains so. The day could have ended in many ways and everything would have been fine, but instead it unexpectedly continued, giving rise to a never-ending nightmare. And this time there was no one to enjoy that show. Indeed, some do: just us.

Previous article