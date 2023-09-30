Emilia Pardo Bazán, whose death marked 100 years not long ago, wrote that naivety often resembles impudence. That phrase came to mind when I had to urgently go to a hairdresser who was not my usual one. A neighborhood hair salon run by a boy my age who, at the end of the haircut, told me (more informing me than asking my permission) that he was going to take a photo of me to upload to his business’s Instagram account.

I seemed naive use images of their clients to promote their bareback barbershop (pun intended) in times of the LOPD, the RGPD and other acronyms that protect our privacy a little. But it definitely seemed like a nerve that he would take it as just another procedure, as something inherent to being demoted, without giving me the opportunity to refuse. I told him no way, no photos, I paid the ten euros and left thinking “…and precisely to Instagram.”

From data boxes to your face on Instagram

That was the first of several. The topic came up while talking about paella on a Sunday and a family member told me that the same thing happened to her at a beauty center: she went to get a facial treatment and the person who treated her took a photo of her asking her permission (at least she had that deference) to Post it on the company’s Instagram.

At the intersection of companies with the digital environment, the acceptance of practices that are only for their benefit, not that of customers, has become normalized.

The last time something like this happened to me was at a dance academy, where I was treated wonderfully and in the last class, with a cell phone camera pointed at me, I heard “you don’t mind if I record you, do you?” I replied, “No, as long as you don’t post it anywhere or show it to anyone.” “Then why do I want it?” She replied disappointed. “And why do I want you to publish me?”, I even thought to myself.

As happened with the horrible normalization of signing personal data authorization boxes, as another automation, as if they were necessary to provide us with a service that in its essence does not require it; It has become customary for businesses to use us, their customers, as free advertising. What a bad time.

These businesses give us a service, a haircut, a tattoo, a skin care or dance classes. In exchange, we pay what they ask of us. With the rise of social networks, it seems that this is not enough and we have to let them expose us for free on them, as if they were setting up the Necronomicon of Podiatry Samuel, as if that would bring us a benefit. It only contributes to the business.

I can come to understand someone who at least has the deference to ask for it in a humble way, without assuming anything, and accepts a refusal without bad faces or reproaches. But turning our noses up or changing the way we treat ourselves—not to mention acting rashly without consulting them—for not wanting to be part of the social act is, as they say now, a red flag In all rules.

We can understand humble proposals that understand our refusals, but it is not what we always find

One, due to age or whatever, already has an idea of ​​the implications of letting anyone know what we do and where, and has no problem saying “no, I don’t want to” as many times as necessary, even if it is at the cost of putting on a civil servant’s face with the recently frozen salary. Other people, for being too young, or too old, or too shy, or for having caught the rise of Instagram at the wrong time and not fully understanding what the thing is about, maybe they don’t have the ability to refuse.

Now we long for the times when the only signs of the Apocalypse that the Internet would also bring us—not everything is going to be good things—were the websites made with Frontpage and dozens of GIFs with a glitter effect. At that time, the Internet was something that began to escape the understanding of those in their thirties and forties, and the younger ones assumed it with generational naturalness. Perhaps the same ones who now feel that this is beginning to escape our understanding. Gentleman, I just wanted a discreet gradient, not for my poker face to be photographed for open publication.