In what is resolved whether this year it is paid or not aguinaldo doble, All workers have to know that they are entitled to this bonus at the end of the year, for what they did throughout the period. Recognized as a Christmas gift by many, this benefit is always delivered on the same dates. This is what you should know.

In accordance with the Federal Labor Law (LFT), All companies have a deadline of December 20 to pay the bonus to all workers, and those who do not receive this money can file a complaint with the Federal Labor Defense Prosecutor’s Office (Profedet).

The bonus corresponds to the payment equivalent to 15 days of salary until the month of September 2023. The proposal that remains suspended seeks that the payment be double, that is, for up to 30 days of salary. This initiative still has to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

To calculate it, you just have to divide your monthly salary by 30 and the amount you get must be multiplied by 15, which corresponds to the 15 days that must be paid under the current law.

