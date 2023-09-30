The different reasons that Meta would have to replace the current color of the green check mark that we have become accustomed to in WhatsApp.

Thanks to the different verification badges on social networks, we can know when we are following a trustworthy company or someone who is verified, and it is also common on WhatsApp in the channels and in companies.

Thanks to Android beta version 2.23.20.18, we know that WhatsApp plans to replace the old green verification badge, by a blue check markand it will do so for channels and companies that are verified.

Currently verified channels on WhatsApp have a green check mark, but with this update, the company changes it to blue, and there may be several reasons for this.

On the one hand, this announcement is not surprising, given that Mark Zuckerberg recently commented on the possibility that companies on WhatsApp could subscribe to Meta Verified, which would give them the verification badge and various advantages such as protection against impersonation and dedicated technical support.

Wabetainfo

Basically what Meta intends is to standardize the color of the verification badge in all its applications, since it is worth remembering that this verification badge is blue on both Instagram and Facebook.

So by simply changing the verification badge also to blue in WhatsApp, they would already be the same in all Meta applications on the market.

This is a minor change, but it may confuse users because they have already become accustomed to a green check mark. WhatsApp should warn about this so that users know that it is only an aesthetic change, and that there is no difference.