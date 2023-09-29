This study reveals a simplified vision of the characteristics and problems of humanity, from the distribution of wealth and access to drinking water, to the use of social networks and energy consumption for a hundred people.

In a world where the global population continues to grow exponentially, reaching staggering figures of 8 billion inhabitants, it is imperative to reflect on the impact of this growth on society and planet Earth.

As this happens, crucial challenges arise related to resource distribution, inequality and environmental sustainability.. In this context, the intriguing question arises: what would the world be like if the population were drastically reduced to just 100 people?

It is interesting to delve into this fascinating fact to understand how the planet would be transformed if only a hundred people lived. Fortunately, there are revealing data that emerge from this extreme simplification whose results are more than surprising.

Experts say that the world’s population has doubled in the last 50 years. It is estimated that in 2050 there will be more than 10 billion people, where the majority will live in developing countries, this means that inequality in access to resources will be a serious problem.

This is what the Earth would be like if the population were only 100 inhabitants

In this hypothetical world, there would be a perfect gender balance: 50 would be women and 50 would be men. Besides, 25 would be children, while the remaining 75 would be adults, with 9 of them over 65 years of age.

Ethnic diversity, on the other hand, would also be evident. There would be 60 Asians, 16 Africans, 14 people from America and 10 from Europe. In religious terms, 31 would be Christians, 23 would be Muslims, 16 would not be aligned with a specific religion, 15 would be Hindus, 7 would be Buddhists and 8 would follow other religions.

Regarding languages, Chinese would be the most spoken by 12 people, followed by Spanish with 6 speakers, English with 5, Hindi with 4, Arabic, Bengali and Portuguese with 3 each, and Russian and Japanese with 2 speakers. 60 people would speak other languages.

It is worth mentioning that in this small group, 86 would know how to read and write, while 14 would not have this skill. Likewise, in terms of university education, only 7 of the 100 people would have a professional degree.

Speaking of technology, 40 people would have access to the Internet, while 60 would not. In housing, 78 people would have a place to shelter from the wind and rain, but 22 would be homeless.

Now, in much more important issues, which would be survival, economic inequality would be a real problem. One person would have half of all the money in the world, while the other 99 people would share the rest.this data highlights the global economic gap.

In a group of 100 people, 11 would be malnourished and 1 would be dying of hunger. Lack of access to food is a problem that still affects millions in the real world.

These simplified data reflect inequality in the world and underline the importance of addressing critical global issues, such as access to basic resources, education and the distribution of wealth. While this scenario is imaginary, it reminds us of the need to work together to create a more just world.