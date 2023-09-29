The last weekend of September is here and with it we have a new opportunity to discover premieres in our streaming platforms favorites. If you want to know what series, movies and documentaries have arrived this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, you are, as always, in the right place. Take a sit.

What new releases to watch on Netflix

Surely you have already binged the fourth season of Sex Education, released last week, so for your personal marathon, this time we propose season 1 of The devil’s plan and just like that you radically change your register. And this time it is a Korean reality show in which 12 contestants compete against each other for 6 nights and 7 days in different tests of ingenuity and strategy.

Castlevania fan? Well, you should know that you already have it in the catalog too. Castlevania: Nocturne, an animated series inspired by Konami’s legendary video game saga. Created and written by Clive Bradley, the installment is set during the French Revolution, and will follow Richter, a descendant of the Belmont family.

What to watch on HBO Max

As you may have already said goodbye to swimming in the sea until next year, it may be a good time to watch an action movie in the water like Megalodon 2: The Pit. The film, starring Jason Statham, takes us on a ride with a research team tasked with exploring the depths of the sea. What this group never expected to find is that several megalodons are waiting at the bottom of the ocean, willing to do anything to catch them.

Premieres of the week on Amazon Prime Video

All our attention is focused today on the arrival on Prime Video of Gen V. As you know, this series is a spin-off of the successful The Boys, and presents us with some young and competitive heroes who test their limits as they compete to get the coveted first place at the very special university they attend. Its synopsis warns that they will soon understand that the difference between good and evil is not as clear as they believed, and they will also be forced to choose the type of heroes they want to become.

Amazon has not skimped on action and gore content, as you will have seen in its trailer, showing that it plans to make the most of the universe of the most unpresentable superheroes on the planet.

What to see on Disney+

We finish our tour of the week’s releases by looking at the Disney+ offer. And within this we are left without a doubt with the arrival of the fourth season of Las Kardashian, released yesterday. It is undoubtedly one of the most famous reality shows of all time, so if you are one of those people hooked on the comings and goings of the media family, you cannot miss this new installment.