Like every Friday, we want to brighten your weekend by bringing you some new movies that will entertain you.

The dilemma you encounter every weekend is the same as always: what can you watch on Netflix? Has HBO Max released anything new? How about you try to see the Prime Video poster?, and spend the idle hours not knowing what movies or series to watch.

That’s why Computer Today comes with 3 recommendations, this time from Netflix and Movistar Plus+which premiere this weekend, to make your movie choice a little easier.

On the one hand, you will find a recent premiere on Netflix whose protagonist is Anna Castillo and that comes to make you somewhat tense with a situation of maximum survival. On the other hand, we leave you with a documentary also from this platform about cases of UFO sightings.

Finally, here you have an award-winning film that focuses on the character of Lawrence Kweller, a 17-year-old boy somewhat separated from the society that he loves above all the world of cinema.

Nowhere (2023), Netflix

Netflix

The plot of this film presents the story of Mía (played by Anna Castillo), a young pregnant woman who finds herself in a desperate situation. She lives in a totalitarian country that faces serious problems of overpopulation and resource scarcity.

Given the lack of prospects in her place of origin, she makes the decision to flee in search of a better future. However, her odyssey turns into a nightmare when she is separated from her husband and finds herself trapped in a container aboard a ship that capsizes during a storm.

In the midst of desperate circumstances, Mía is forced to give birth to her daughter in complete solitude. It premieres today, September 29, on Netflix.

Encounters (2023), Netflix

This mini documentary is made up of four episodes that dive into four authentic and extraordinary stories of encounters with phenomena from other worlds.

Each episode is distinguished by its cinematographic and documentary work, and tells a unique story: from mysterious lights in the sky that appear over a quiet town in Texas, to submersible spaceships that make their appearance in a picturesque town on the coast of Wales. .

Also explored are shocking encounters with beings from another planet in a schoolyard in Zimbabwe, as well as non-human intelligence interference at a nuclear power plant in Japan. It premiered on September 27 on Netflix.

I like movies (2023), Movistar Plus+

Movistar Plus+

Based on his own experiences and through the character of Lawrence, a film-loving teenager with limited social skills, Levack creates a tribute to the seventh art and the passion it awakens.

The story takes place in the year 2003 and follows in the footsteps of Lawrence Kweller, an introverted and unsociable 17-year-old whose greatest passion is cinema. His deepest desire is about to come true: getting a job at the largest video store in the city, which will allow him to fully indulge his love for cinema. It premiered on September 26 on Movistar Plus+.