After the approval of the so-called 12-day “dignified vacation”, now Employees wait for approval of the double bonuswhich also seeks the benefit of the workers.

Morena’s deputy, Manuel Baldenebro, presented the initiative with which employers should no longer pay 15 days, but 30 days of salary to their workers.

For this to be achieved, article 87 of the Federal Labor Law must be modified.which precisely regulates the payment of the bonus for employees.

Bonus of 30 days of salary, in 2023?

The initiative of the Morenoist deputy was proposed a few days ago, but the Labor commission of the Chamber of Deputies was not included in the program of that legislative body.

If the commission approved it, the double bonus initiative for workers would have to go to the plenary session, be approved by a majority in the Chamber of Deputies and be sent to the Senate to continue its legislative process..

Given this, The possibility of workers receiving double payment, that is, 30 days of their salary, at Christmas 2023 is very slim.. In addition, it is necessary to point out that the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMCP) issued some warnings regarding said initiative.

They warn of impacts due to double bonuses for workers

“The issue of increasing vacation days for companies has not yet had an impact, when there are five labor reform initiatives in the pipeline, including increasing the bonus”said the president of the Representative Commission before Social Security Organizations, José Manuel Etchegaray.

In a press conference, he specified that, in the case of the end-of-year bonus, three reform initiatives have been presented to the Congress of the Union in which it is proposed to increase the bonus from 15 to 30 days.

He said that these proposals, although they have a probability of close to 34% of being approved, They would represent a significant burden on the payroll for social security expenses of at least 20% and a maximum of 25 percent.

