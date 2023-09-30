The idea of ​​a dead man’s switch may sound a bit grim, but it’s actually a pretty simple and useful concept. As its name indicates, it is a kind of opening key that is activated when its creator has died.

Its main purpose is simple: ensure that certain data or actions are performed after the death of the person setting it. A safety mechanism that ensures that certain things happen later, and can address a variety of situations and needs.

There are many reasons why you should have a digital dead man’s switch, and some of them are to release relevant information. You ensure that your personal information is shared with the right people at the right time.

This may include passwords, important documents, details about bank accounts or personal legacies that you want passed on to your loved ones. Additionally, if you have pets or dependents who count on you, applying this method can be essential.

It can be set to send alerts to friends or family if you don’t respond for a set period, allowing them to care for your loved ones, whether humans or dogs or cats.

In the same way, The dead man’s switch can be used to leave a farewell message or expressions of affection. It is a way to communicate beyond life and share thoughts as well as feelings that might otherwise go unsaid.

How to set up a digital dead man’s switch

Setting up a digital Dead Man’s Switch is quite simple, and there are several services that allow you to do it, such as Dead Man’s Switch and Dead Man Tracker.

It is important to mention that first of all, think about what you want to achieve with it, that is, what information or actions are important to you after your death?

Define your recipients: Once you have selected the service, you must decide who will receive the information or alerts generated by the dead man’s switch. Configure instructions and messages: Prepare the messages that will be sent automatically, and you should make sure that they are clear and precise. Set a period of inactivity: Defines how much time must pass without any activity from you before the dead man’s switch is activated. This can range from days to months, depending on your needs. Test the system: Before completing the configuration, it is advisable to perform tests to make sure everything works as it should. Inform trusted people: Let trusted people know that you have set up a dead man’s switch and explain in detail how it works.

Look for a service that offers the option to configure multiple switches, so you can assign each switch to a specific function, such as managing your to-dos, protecting your digital legacy, or activating an emergency plan.

It’s also important that the service you choose asks you to authenticate your responses before flipping the switch. This way, you will prevent your plan from being activated by mistake or by someone other than you. It is essential that you keep it secret and do not share the information you need to activate it with anyoneand in any case keep it in a safe place.