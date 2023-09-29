Today, Friday 29 September, parliamentary elections are being held in Eswatini, a small state between South Africa and Mozambique and known until five years ago as Swaziland. Around 590 thousand registered voters (out of a total of 1.2 million inhabitants) will elect 59 deputies to the country’s lower house. These deputies cannot belong to any political party and will have the only power to advise the king. Eswatini is in fact the only absolute monarchy left in Africa and since 1986 it has been led without any concessions to democracy by King Mswati III. There are numerous autocratically governed countries that use elections as a simple “front” ritual, but Eswatini’s electoral process remains one of the most useless in the world.

On paper, Eswatini has a parliamentary system, but the representatives in the House have no real power, other than to elect ten senators. However, the king simultaneously appointed twenty of them, effectively making the Senate, the body that in theory should hold legislative power, also one of his emanations. In the latest appointments, six of the twenty senators indicated by Mswati III were relatives of him. Furthermore, the king is superior to the Constitution, has the power to annul any law that he does not like and can dissolve parliament. He appoints the prime minister and the government, controls the police and armed forces and in the almost forty years of his reign he has repressed dissent in all its forms, even violently, as denounced among others by Amnesty International.

Eswatini has been an independent state since 1968 (previously it was a British colony), it is about half the size of Belgium and 60 percent of its population lives on less than 2 dollars a day.

Voters will be able to choose on Friday from a list of candidates decided by the primaries on August 26: few of the aspiring deputies are openly in opposition to the king and his government, none is part of a political party. The existence of parties is permitted, but their members cannot participate in elections. The most important opposition party, the People’s United Democratic Movement (Pudemo), was declared a terrorist organization in 2010 and then disbanded. Two of the opposition deputies elected in 2018 are currently in prison, a third is in exile. The main opposition groups have called on voters to boycott the elections: the full results of the last two, in 2013 and 2018, have never been published.

Faced with such clearly useless and farcical elections, a large protest movement developed in 2021, which gave rise to long and well-attended demonstrations, which were however violently repressed by the army: it is believed that over 40 people were killed in the clashes, while A curfew was imposed and internet access was blocked.

In January this year, civil rights lawyer Thulani Rudolf Maseko, one of the most well-known opposition figures, was killed by a commando in front of his home. A few hours earlier, King Mswati III had indirectly announced the execution: “Some people should not cry and complain if some mercenary kills them: these people started the violence.”

Mswati is one of the last children of Sobhuza II, the first king of Swaziland after independence from the United Kingdom: when her father died she was only 14 years old and was one of 210 children conceived by the king with 70 different wives (according to the country’s official sources ). By a traditional and complex law of succession it was his turn to succeed him.

He studied in the United Kingdom until he was 18, when he was officially crowned, becoming the youngest ruler in the world. Mswati is quite well known abroad because he usually wears traditional clothes at official meetings and for his great passion for luxury cars and watches. He buys them compulsively, despite the great poverty of his kingdom: on one occasion he bought 19 different Rolls Royces for his 15 wives.

Despite imposing moral and behavioral rules inspired by Catholic fundamentalism on his subjects, he has maintained the tradition of polygamy: he currently has 15 wives and 36 children. To limit the spread of the HIV virus and therefore AIDS (Eswatini has one of the highest percentages of positive people in the world) in 2005 he approved a law that imposed chastity up to the age of 18. A few months later he violated her, marrying a 17-year-old girl: she punished herself by paying a cow as a fine.

But it is Mswati III’s entire governing style that is particularly burdensome to her own state’s economy: the royal family’s spending budget weighs tens of millions of dollars each year, in a state where 60 percent of the population lives below the extreme poverty line. Corruption and human rights violations are reported and frequent, but any form of dissent is persecuted, including with arbitrary detentions and in some cases extrajudicial executions.

Mswati favors and promotes anti-scientific practices and severely limits women’s rights. Her power is not balanced in any way and her every decision, even the most irrational, becomes law. On his fiftieth birthday, for example, he decided to change the name of the country because in his opinion Swaziland abroad was too often “confused with Switzerland” (Switzerland, in English): from then on the name Eswatini was introduced (land of the Swazis, but in local language).