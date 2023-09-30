loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning to test nuclear weapons at least once to scare the West. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – An ally of the Russian President Vladimir Putin Mikhail Kovalchuk, in the middle of this week said Moscow would do at least one nuclear test . He also provided a sneak peak at the location where the trial would be carried out.

Kovalchuk, a physicist and member of an elite group close to Putin, proposed testing nuclear weapons at Russia’s nuclear test site on Novaya Zemlya, an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, “at least once” to scare the West.

For your information, the Soviet Union carried out its first nuclear test, an underwater explosion, on Novaya Zemlya in 1955. Until 1990, a total of 130 tests were carried out at that location, including the explosion of the largest nuclear weapon ever tested in October 1961, the hydrogen bomb. Tsar Bomba 50MT AN602, according to the non-profit organization Nuclear Threat Initiative.

New satellite imagery obtained by the California-based Middlebury Institute for International Studies and shared with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty this week shows that Russia has significantly increased construction on Novaya Zemlya since 2021. There are at least two new buildings on the site, while New ships and shipping containers have arrived at its ports, based on a comparison of images taken in July 2021 and June 2023.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also visited the facility in August, officials said.

Kovalchuk, head of the national research center Kurchatov Institute, was quoted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti as saying the West’s actions towards Russia were becoming increasingly aggressive, and many experts proposed adjusting the basics of state policy in this area.

Kovalchuk said that in 1961, the Soviet Union, in response to the rhetoric of the United States, tested a powerful nuclear bomb, after which the Americans immediately began negotiations.

“The situation is exactly the same now. Just take a test on Novaya Zemlya… At least once. And everything will be OK,” added Kovalchuk as quoted by Newsweek, Saturday (30/9/2023).

Kovalchuk is the brother of the head of Bank Rossiya, Yury Kovalchuk, and a close friend of Putin.