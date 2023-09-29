West Nile in Italy, cases rise to 283 and there are four more deaths. The data from the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health, updated on 27 September, reports a total of 17 deaths: 5 in Piedmont, 8 in Lombardy (+2), 4 in Emilia Romagna (+2). These are the data from the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health, updated to 27 September.

The first human case of West Nile infection of the season was reported from Emilia Romagna in July in the province of Parma. In the same period, 5 cases of Usutu virus were reported (2 Piedmont, 3 Lombardy), 4 identified in blood donors and 1 case which manifested itself in a neuro-invasive form. The number of provinces with demonstrated circulation of the West Nile virus rises to 52, in 10 Regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Basilicata, Sicily and Sardinia.