The only signing of the Juventus summer had started at full throttle but now his compatriot Weston has stolen his starting place

What’s up with Timothy Weah? George’s son was Juventus’ only permanent signing in the summer and had started strongly in the pre-season friendlies (good against Milan, goal against Real Madrid and good performance against Atalanta). The American seemed destined to quickly take over the Lady’s right flank, but with the start of Serie A, here’s the slowdown you don’t expect from someone used to sprinting. First the substitution at half-time against Udinese, due to a knock, then the so-so performance against Bologna, finally the four consecutive benches against Empoli, Lazio, Sassuolo and Lecce. Simple drop in form or is there more to it?

Patience

—

Weah is only 23 years old and has never played in midfield before meeting Massimiliano Allegri. In the PSG youth team and then in his first seasons as a pro, including the one on loan to Celtic in Scotland, Timothy rather tried to emulate the exploits of his father. Pure striker, at most offensive winger or second striker if necessary. Little by little he evolved into a winger, either to make more use of his running, or because he always scored just a few goals to claim the “9” on his shoulders. On the right of the trident he still plays today in the United States, with Weston McKennie, the man Max is using in his place at Juventus, behind him in midfield. Curiously, neither of the two in the national team plays full-back. The intuition to move George’s son further back came, however, from Paulo Fonseca. The former Roma coach, last year at Lille with Weah, began to use him permanently as a full-back, but in the four-man line. Timothy applied himself well and Juve brought him to Serie A in the summer, with the idea of ​​also molding him for Massimiliano Allegri’s midfield five. The initial impact was, as mentioned, more than positive, but Continassa knew that it would take time to find some stability. Max himself explained it, even recently, when he put the American on the bench for the first time in Empoli: «The Italian championship is very tactical, it tires you mentally». As if to say, dear Tim, you have to take one more step to assimilate the new role and get used to a less athletic and more cerebral football like that of Serie A, then your time will come. Just be patient.