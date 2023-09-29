The Shadow in the 1994 film

It’s been too long since The Shadow has lived on the big screen

I was recently watching the 1994 film The Shadow directed by Russell Mulcahy and the same day, a few hours later, I watched Darkman from 1990 directed by Sam Raimi. And this made me think about how well Sam Raimi would fit directing an adaptation of The Shadow, in Darkman he draws a lot from the character, and the director has shown his interest in it on more than one occasion. But the truth is that we have gone several decades without the dark vigilante having an adventure on the big screen, or the small one.

Maybe it’s time. The public is more than accustomed to stories of adventurers and superheroes, current technology makes it very easy to successfully convey the ability to cloud the minds of others, to hide and emerge from the darkness, and even a good duel on the psychic level. if this were to happen. And the truth is that seeing what some productions cost, this could be done quite affordably but with good results, and as a precedent and clear example is the 1994 film.

Shadow Novel

Delving into mythology

Furthermore, a new production of the fearsome avenger could take the opportunity to navigate more through its canon, saying that in reality Lamont Cranston is just a disguise and that the pilot Kent Allard hides behind The Shadow. Something that is usually omitted in adaptations since in radio and serials it was simplified by simply saying that he was Lamont Cranston, something that was also done in 1994.

The occasion could also be used to talk about other of its many agents. Although Margo Lane is indispensable in this myth, there are many others: Cliff Marsland, Clyde Burke, Harry Vincent… And the same in the case of her enemies, there is life beyond Shiwan Khan. We need a new Shadow movie, or mini-series, and we need it now!