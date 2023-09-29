Black holes are astronomical objects that are as mysterious as they are intriguing. We know that they have a Gravitational force so strong that not even light can escape it and that some of the matter orbiting near its event horizon can be ejected in the form of jets of particles moving at speeds close to light.

However, we still have a lot to learn. One of the big challenges is understanding the dynamics behind these plasma jets. Recently, an international team led by the Chinese scientist Yuzhu Cui, in which the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) has participated, has taken an important step.

A black hole whose axis of rotation of the accretion disk changed

The researchers have based their findings published in Nature on more than 20 years of scientific data collected by Event Horizon Telescopea set of ground-based radio telescopes distributed in different parts of the world used to study in detail the M87 black hole, which could be photographed in April 2019.

It has now been proven that the plasma jet emerging from the black hole oscillates from top to bottom by about 10 degrees. These data, according to the study, have allowed us to confirm that M87 rotates and that it has a precession cycle of around eleven years, as established by Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.

The data, sifted through a “state-of-the-art theoretical simulation,” suggest that the axis of rotation of the accretion disk of the black hole misaligned with the rotation of the accretion disk, giving rise to the aforementioned dynamics, a phenomenon that we see represented in the computer-generated image on the cover of the article.

Graphic of the structure of an M87 jet

The scientific document has also included a graph of the structure of a jet with data collected between 2013 and 2018. In the left corner of each image we see the time period included, while the white arrows indicate the position of the jet in each subplot.

We now know a little more about supermassive black holes, but much remains to be discovered. The researchers They don’t have exact metrics yet. about the structure of the accretion disk and the spin of M87. The good news is that the investigation continues, so we could soon be surprised again.

Images: IAA-CSIC

