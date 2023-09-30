Cement pollutes. Quite. Plastic too, a lot. For Australian Keagan Howell, a student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), both challenges could be solved, however, with the same accurate stroke of a pen: by changing the large quantities of mortar that we use to erect our buildings for peculiar special “staples” manufactured with recycled plastic. It sounds extravagant, but the idea would allow us to save tons of cement every year while giving away as many tons of bottles and jars.

The idea is for now just that, a proposal on the table, but it has helped Howell become a finalist for the international James Dyson award.

With all of you… Linko! That is the name with which Keagan Howell has decided to baptize his creation, peculiar “staples” that can be used to join concrete blocks or bricks as if they were pieces of a game. His philosophy is simple. At least on paper. What Linko proposes is basically to rethink how we build our walls: instead of using mortar to join the bricks, he suggests doing it with the help of recycled plastic structures that function as “insertions.” “The system is remarkably simple and is comparable to assembling Lego blocks,” explains its creator.

And how it works? With two elements: special masonry bricks and plastic links that are used to assemble them together. The first are building blocks equipped with channels and holes. The second, known as “Linko inserts”, are a type of “H” shaped staples made from recycled plastic and designed to fit into the holes in the blocks. As bricklayers build a wall, they only need to arrange the bricks and fit them together with the help of plastic links.

“Rather than relying on mortar, the bricks are connected and locked securely by incorporating Linko inserts,” he explains. Howell ensures that the blocks are interlocked and secured enough together to shape walls. The system also provides a solution for when you want to build a corner: 90º “staples”. He even made a video to show it.

Do we know anything more about them? Yes. On The James Dyson Award website, Howell includes a detailed summary of how he arrived at the Linko design. Initially he – he explains – he explored the use of additional polymer additives in constructions, but tests showed that it was not a good idea. Its high flammability did not comply with regulations. To solve it, he decided to use masonry bricks, a strong and durable material. He then turned to a CAD model to improve the design of the couplings.

The work did not stop there. The “most promising” prototypes were 3D printed at a reduced scale, 10%, and Howell continued experimenting with them to perfect Linko’s design and end up 3D printing full-scale “staples”, pieces that he later tested with bricks. of masonry made by hand.

Because it is important? For its possibilities to respond to two enormous environmental challenges: the recycling of plastic waste and the pollution generated by cement. Howell himself emphasizes that what he seeks is to offer a “simple” assembly system that allows at the same time to “significantly reduce waste and promote sustainability.” To understand its scope, it is good to remember a couple of figures on emissions and pollution.

Perhaps the most telling is the enormous amount of plastic waste we generate each year. According to the Plastic Waste Makers Index, in 2021 alone the world generated 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic trash. Howell hopes that Linko will allow “tons of waste to be recycled within a single home for decades” and that, thanks to its design, links and bricks can be reused, facilitating renovations or new works.

An alternative to cement? That is the other great potential of Linko. Those responsible for it point out on several occasions that its system of links, or staples, makes it possible to dispense with mortar, a mixture that incorporates cement and sand in its composition. And that is once again a tremendously interesting possibility from an environmental point of view. In 2016 alone, global cement production is estimated to have generated around 2.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Its impact is so high that for years scientists have been looking for new ways to make concrete – a mixture of cement, sand, water, aggregates and additives – more sustainable and that generates fewer emissions. Linko could go a step further and offer a radically different alternative to using mortar.

Images: The James Dyson Award

