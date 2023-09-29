loading…

Video footage of a drone destroying a Ukrainian tank. Photo/Telegram/sudoplatov_official

MOSCOW – Online video shows a Russian drone strike destroying a Swedish variant of a German Leopard 2A5 main battle tank, the Stridsvagn 122.

Ukraine was given ten such tanks and is reported to have lost at least two.

The video footage shows two separate attacks on stranded tanks in the same location, both using a kamikaze quadcopter drone called the VT-40.

The video was published on Thursday (28/9/2023) by a Telegram channel that promotes UAVs.

Swedish media reported last week that its government had delivered ten Stridsvagn 122 tanks to the Ukrainian military.

This move fulfills a commitment announced in February. Those deliveries account for about 10% of the country’s tank fleet.

“The best tank in the world, according to the Discovery Channel,” as the Swedes put it, has heavier armor than the original German model, as well as other features. Ukrainian crews were trained to operate them.

Two other videos that appeared online last Friday showed Ukrainian troops had abandoned at least two Swedish armored vehicles, leaving them vulnerable to attacks by Russian drones.