Traveling to Bali will be incomplete if you don’t try its culinary delights. The reason is, if you just walk around and don’t eat, you’ll definitely be hungry… Just kidding…

Well, in Bali there is one interesting eating place to visit. Why? The reason is that here, indirectly, you will feel like you are in Hong Kong.

Yes, Warung Laota Bali, is a restaurant that has an oriental theme. The location is on Jalan Raya Kuta No. 530, Kuta.

When you are in this restaurant, you will find various Chinese writings, this is what makes the restaurant atmosphere like Hong Kong.

The seating arrangement is simple. However, the use of a dining concept with an open kitchen makes this restaurant appear to have a much more spacious room.

This concept allows visitors to see directly the process of making food in the kitchen.

Warung Laota is a place that specializes in Chinese-style porridge. The porridge that many visitors like is Pelangi Porridge.

The taste of the porridge here cannot be doubted. The white porridge is made from rice. Topped with pieces of cakwe and a sprinkling of fried peanuts.

As the name suggests, this rainbow porridge is a mixture of various types of ingredients. Inside there are pieces of various sea catches.

This porridge is made with a mixture of shrimp, fish, crab and squid. Not only that, the eggs used to make this porridge are not ordinary eggs, but pitan eggs. Using pitan eggs in rainbow porridge means that this porridge doesn’t smell fishy.

For your information, Pitan eggs are ordinary chicken eggs, but have undergone a preservation process.

The price of the porridge menu at Warung Buri Laota Bali itself is around IDR 33,000 for a portion. Apart from being famous for its porridge menu, Warung Laota also provides various other oriental menus, such as:

-Dim sum

-Salted Egg Buns

-Taro dumplings

-Beef Meatballs with Tofu Skin

-Laota Special Hakao

-Chicken Feet in Black Pepper Sauce

-Chicken and Shrimp Siomay

Warung Laota Bali’s operational hours are open every day from 09.00-22.00 WITA.