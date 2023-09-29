Microids e Bilibili Games have announced that the roguelite set in an oriental dark fantasy universe, Warm Snow, will be available in digital format on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e Windows Store dal October 20, 2023. For the occasion, the announcement trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

Since its arrival on Steam in January 2022, Warm Snow has made a splash, earning itself an excellent reputation thanks to a “very positive” by over 25,000 enthusiastic reviewers. The game was also awarded three major awards: the Jincha Award for the most anticipated game of 2022, the Indieplay Nova Prize 2020 and the Bilibili 2022 Must-play. In May 2023, the studio celebrated sales of over 2,000,000 copies on PC and mobile devices.

These are the characteristics of the game developed by BadMudStudiofrom the PlayStation Store page:

In Year 27 of the Longwu Era, a strange warm snow refuses to melt and plunges the world into chaos, turning people into uncontrollable monsters.

As “Bi An”, a mysterious warrior who wanders this dark oriental fantasy universe, your mission is to face the 5 houses that protected the world by freeing them from corruption and finally defeat the White Lotus.

Adapt your equipment to your way of fighting and engage in challenging battles against fierce enemies to solve the puzzle behind the warm snow and free the world from the plague!

Characteristics

A big, jumpy roguelike like

Customize your game by choosing weapons, powers and elements to adapt your fighting style and find the game that’s right for you!

A story with an artistic direction inspired by “silk paintings”

Immerse yourself in a content-rich story with stunning graphics inspired by silk paintings, adding poetry and elegance to the game world.

An exotic universe inspired by Chinese folklore

Discover a fantasy world inspired by Chinese folklore, with mythical creatures, breathtaking landscapes and an authentic atmosphere that immerses you in this rich culture.

The value of replaying

Replay endlessly until you discover the truth about “Warm Snow” and put an end to it all.

Below you can see the announcement trailer for the console versions of Warm Snow.