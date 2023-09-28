Since its original release in that distant 2012, War Thunder has become one of the most popular free games thanks to its proposal that allows players to drive tanks and pilot planes. However, the community little by little adopted a very dangerous tradition.

In recent years, players began sharing military documents and files on Gaijin Entertainment’s free-to-play forums. Why do they do that? The reasons are very varied and range from winning an argument against another user to requiring developers to make changes to a particular vehicle.

Although those responsible for the video game have said countless times that leaking classified documents is totally prohibited and is cause for reprimand, the community turns a deaf ear. Unfortunately, it happened again.

Related video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

War Thunder player shares classified information… again

In early September, a user took to the free game’s forums and shared a copy of the technical manual for the AH-64D Apache Longbow, an attack helicopter that was reportedly used primarily in the United States. Unlike previous cases, the reasons why the person published this information is unknown.

The vehicle in question entered service in 1986, but its most recent version is from 1997. On the other hand, the last update of the technical manual came in 2002, more than 20 years ago. Despite the age of the helicopter, the document states that its distribution without the relevant authorization is prohibited.

In case you missed it: Playing this popular free-to-play game can get you considered a national security risk

With this in mind, the War Thunder forum moderators removed the manual and banned the user who shared it. Interestingly, this case made very little noise around it. The reason? The community is slowly starting to get tired of people who leak military documents.

Leaking documents related to War Thunder vehicles is a very questionable tradition

According to the media PC Gamer, it is the third time in less than a month that someone has published sensitive information about a vehicle. At the end of August, one person shared the manual for the Eurofighter Typhoon, while a few weeks later another user revealed details of the F117 Nighthawk.

But tell us, do you think the situation has already gotten out of hand? Do you think there should be harsher punishments? Let us read you in the comments.

You can read more news related to War Thunder if you click here.

Related Video: War Thunder – Announcement Trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente