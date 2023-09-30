The showgirl will soon also be in the cast of Dancing with the Stars as revealed by some rumors

There will also be Wanda Nara in the cast of Dancing with the Stars 2023. The well-known showgirl and wife of Mauro Icardi posted some photos on Instagram from what appears to be her dressing room with an eloquent message: “I’m preparing for such new things and different things in me that you won’t believe. Very soon! Anxiety is taking over me.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

September 30th – 8.46am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED