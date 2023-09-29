In the latest Stories posted on Instagram, Wanda posted a shot in which she is undergoing some analyses

Wanda Nara He’s not going through an easy time. The Argentine showgirl discovered a few months ago that she has leukemia and is undergoing the necessary treatments. Despite everything, Lady Icardi continues her life between work, she will in fact be a competitor on Dancing with the Stars, and family.

In the latest Stories posted on Instagram, Wanda posted a shot in which she is undergoing some analysis: “The fear of waiting for a result, the fear that someone you love is ill. Life is beautiful but it has gray moments. I see always everything, the negative and the positive sides”, he wrote in Stories.

