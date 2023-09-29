Volkswagen’s ambition is clear: the brand wants to build EVs as quickly as possible that the people can actually afford. This became apparent when they showed their ID. 2All Concept was unveiled because although the Polo-sized electric hatchback would also have a sporty GTI derivative, the basic version should still be for sale for 25,000 euros. If you think that’s affordable for a bit of EV, just wait until you hear what else they have in store.

ID. Life resuscitation?

Volkswagen has provided insight into what it plans to produce in the coming years, and one newcomer in particular will catch our attention. For example, the Germans promise that their factory in Wolfsburg will have a second electric model in 2026, in addition to the ID.3 that is now rolling off the production line. This will also be a model in the A-segment, the most compact segment that is currently being sold en masse by brands – including Volkswagen with the late Up! – is abandoned. However, don’t count on a hatchback this time because the new A-segmenter should be a cheap, electric SUV. Who knows, maybe they’ll get the quirky design of the ID shown at the top. So let’s get life out of the trash again for something like an ID.1…

The arrival of the electric A-segment SUV is not the only thing that emerged from the discussion of the factory planning. For example, we have known for some time that the next generation of the Golf will be purely electric, and since it is now among the planned models “until 2028”, we know that it will come onto the market at the latest. This will then be placed on the new SSP platform, short for ‘Scalable Systems Platform’. On the non-electric level, the Wolfsburg factory will build a seven-seat Allspace version of the Tiguan in 2025, in addition to the regular Tiguan that will immediately go into production.