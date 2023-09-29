No one has scored as much as them and Milik also came to the fore against Lecce: the Juventus strikers scored 75% of the team’s goals

29 September – Turin

The couple is bursting with desire, enthusiasm and even goals. Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa met at Fiorentina, where they shared just one season (2019-20) and then found themselves at Juventus, where for a year and a half they played little or nothing together. When the Serbian center forward was purchased, in January 2022, the blue winger had just been injured. Last season was a succession of small setbacks that forced both of them to spend a lot of time in the infirmary, so now that they are well and have reunited they give the idea of ​​wanting to make up for lost time. Against Lecce Vlahovic started from the bench due to the after-effects of back pain (Arek Milik played in his place and scored the match goal in his first start), yesterday he returned to training with the group and is a candidate to return to the starting line-up home of Atalanta, next to his friend Chiesa. Dusan and Fede have so far been the Lady’s gold thanks to the 8 centers scored in 6 games and they are also the most prolific goalscoring duo in Serie A. No Italian big name has had the same scoring contribution from their starting forwards at the start of the season like Juventus. Just as none of the teams candidated for a place in the Champions League has such a high incidence of the offensive department on the total goals scored in Serie A. Massimiliano Allegri, taking advantage of Inter’s stop against Sassuolo, attacks the top by aiming strong on the attack. A department that seemed destined to be dismantled in the summer and which instead remained the same: only one farewell, that of Angel Di Maria, and no new additions.

the kings of pairs

—

Continuity rhymes with prolificacy and the two former viola players started at a frenetic pace. Little training in the summer friendlies, because while Chiesa was always a starter, Vlahovic was managed to avoid relapses related to groin pain, yet the agreement was immediate. Together they scored 66.6% of the Lady’s total goals. Inter players Lautaro and Thuram have one less (7), ditto Milan players Giroud and Leao. Which is why Allegri has changed very little up front so far: there’s no point in missing out when the pair goes. “I have a special relationship with Vlahovic – Chiesa said after the Juventus-Lecce match -, I’ve known him since we were in Florence, we’ve already been friends from there. I can’t tell you what I said to him when he came in, they’re things field…”.

percentages

—

That the relationship is solid was also seen in Reggio Emilia, when Fede immediately went to hug his teammate after the goal that made the momentary 2-2. Harmony reigns supreme throughout the offensive department, there is no envy or jealousy, everyone works to be ready when it’s their turn. Milik demonstrated this in the last match, with his goal bringing the contribution of the Juventus offensive department to 9. Even in this case it is difficult to find another great player in our championship with the same percentages. Taking into consideration the top three attackers of Inter, Milan, Atalanta, Lazio and Roma, none have currently done better than Juventus, who have scored 75% of the total goals with their strikers.

what a start

—

The attack has once again become a strong point of the Lady, as it was in the good times when there were serial scorers up front like Cristiano Ronaldo, Higuain, Dybala and Tevez. Last season, for example, the strikers scored 45% of Juventus’ total goals (in all competitions). To find percentages close to the current one you need to go to 2020-21 (70%), the year of the last championship won by Madama.

the changes

—

Another strong point is the variety: Vlahovic and Chiesa are the Lady’s jewels but behind them there are Milik and Kean, 17 centers between them in 2022-23. Chiesa said that at the end of training all four stop to do shooting competitions, there is healthy and constructive competition between them. Kean is currently injured, he missed Lecce due to a shin problem and yesterday he trained again separately. He could still be out for Sunday, but Allegri is also relying on him: the changes for Max have always been important. The attack on power passes above all from the offensive department: the coach continues to repeat that there are teams better equipped than Juventus for the scudetto (Inter, Milan and Napoli) and that to finish fourth a great season will be needed, but he knows well that everything more happen. Juventus is now second, 2 points behind the Milanese and 2 ahead of Napoli. Vlahovic and Chiesa have made an important contribution so far, Milik has unblocked himself and only Kean is missing. If the attack goes, the Lady can think big.

September 29 – 10.51am

