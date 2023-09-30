A photographer shared the moment when a couple took pre-wedding photos in Balikpapan but with a Korean vibe.

The pre-wedding photo session held on the seashore went viral because it really had a Korean ambience and vibe.

On the Instagram account @nandito_photography, the couple can be seen taking photos on the seashore with a large ship in the background.

In another photo, the two of them are seen posing near a pole with Korean characters, which is a photo prop.

Without excessive effort, the photos successfully present the vibes of the Korean drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah.

These photos and videos immediately became the spotlight of netizens, and were even reposted by other social media accounts. Not a few netizens praised the pre-wedding photo concept.

In fact, there are also netizens who compare it with the concept of pre-wedding photos on the mountain which went viral some time ago.

“It’s better like this than the one that’s going viral,” commented a netizen.

“Wow, this is the local version of Hometown Cha Cha Cha,” said another netizen.

“Okay, the concept is here, the rest is waiting for a match to appear,” joked the netizen.

“Balikpapan Korean flavor,” praised another netizen.