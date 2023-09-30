It will be available from October 5th Assassin’s Creed Miragenew chapter of the famous Ubisoft saga, e Let’s work hardthe video game museum in Rome, will celebrate the release with theAssassin’s Creed Day Sunday October 15th. The day of celebration will be held right at museo in Via Sabotino 4, from 10:00 to 20:00.

Below is the official message, from the museum’s Facebook page:

The new chapter of the historic Assassin’s Creed saga: “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” awaits you at Vigamus, the Video Game Museum in Rome!

come visit Sunday 15 October for a day dedicated to the series born in 2007 in the company of Assassin’s Creed Cosplay Italia which will liven up the day with its costumes.

Don’t know Assassin’s Creed? Come and play historical titles at the museum: we are waiting for you from 10:00 to 20:00 in Via Sabotino, 4!

Below is the Assassin’s Creed Day poster.