A new and interesting video related to one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog has recently been published. In this case we are talking about Another Code: Recollection.

In the short that we leave you below, we can take a look at some scenes from the title that compare the new version from Nintendo Switch with the original from Nintendo DS. It is an enhanced version for Switch of Cing’s classic adventure series, Another Code, which will include Another Code: Two Memories (2005, DS) and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories (2009, Wii).

The video is interesting, highlighting significant improvements and a change in camera perspective. The series, which follows Ashley Robbins in search of her missing parents, is a top choice for fans of adventure and mystery games.

Here it is:

