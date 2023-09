After twelve minutes, Plein Raaijmakers gave the home team the lead, but the Zwolle team converted it. Ten minutes after halftime, Inske Weiman scored the equalizer. It seemed to remain at 1-1, but the points still went on the bus to Zwolle. Van Egmond was alert when Britt Udink’s shot came back into the field via the crossbar. She gave PEC its first points and that team is now 3 out of 3.