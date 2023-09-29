She participated in the first meeting of the board which will remain in office until 2027. With her also the owner of Roma Dan Friedkin and the CEO. of Inter Antonello

After the general assembly in Berlin, the new ECA Board met in Warsaw and will remain in office until 2027. The news, for Italy, is the election of Valentina De Laurentiis, daughter of the owner of Napoli who was already present in the German capital. With her there were also the owner of Roma Dan Friedkin, the CEO. Inter corporate Alessandro Antonello and the Genoa representative.

Now the ECA will work strengthened by the new memorandum of understanding signed with UEFA until 2030 (solidarity payments to clubs that do not participate in the championship phase of UEFA competitions increase from 7% to 10%, to 440 million euros per season or €1.32 billion over the cycle) and both UEFA and FIFA will continue to recognize it as the “only body representing the interests of clubs at European level”. It is a message to those companies that have joined the UEC.